Main Street Reunion Car Show returns with aplomb to Napa after two-year pause

The Main Street Reunion Car Show triumphantly returned to the city of Napa on Saturday, bringing in thousands of car lovers and enthusiasts — along with those who just happened to be in the area — to check out hundreds of shimmering vintage cars, many in pristine condition.

A similar, smaller crowd gathered at the West Street parking lot on Friday for the preceding “Show & Shine” event, which featured 150 cars, live music, hot dogs, raffle prizes, popcorn, beer and throngs of car-curious visitors.

The main show typically runs each year, but, as with most large events, it was canceled for the past two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic. A small Show & Shine was planned last summer, to much excitement, after California lifted Public Health restrictions, said Craig Smith, executive director of the Napa Downtown Association. That event was highly anticipated, he said, but ultimately didn’t work out because of a major rainstorm.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

“There was such an incredible amount of pent up emotion for a car show,” Smith said. “We fielded calls all the time when we announced that show. People were calling excited, they wanted to confirm it.”

The 2021 show had the unfortunate luck of being scheduled for Oct. 24, 2021, the day an atmospheric river arrived in town and drenched the place, dropping several inches of rain throughout the Bay Area.

No ominous rain clouds arrived in Napa to dampen this sunny August weekend, however, and the classic cars and their admirers returned in great force. Those at the main show — and at the Show & Shine on Friday — said they were very happy to see the event come back.

Napa residents Jim Dodd and Patti Dodd were at the Show & Shine on Friday to show off their pale blue 1955 Chevrolet Nomad, the car they said won best in show when the Main Street Reunion was last held in 2019.

Jim Dodd recalled that he had to drive out to Sonora, California decades ago to buy the Nomad after a neighbor of his came across it and called him up to tell him about it on a Friday night. He hoisted it back to Napa on a trailer and ended up storing it for 20 years. The car was able to reemerge in its current restored and beautified form after Dodd’s son-in-law, Kevin Gallagher — of Gallagher’s Oil Farm — hauled it out, took it to his shop, and brought together a crack team to redo the body and paint, the interior, the engine and the chrome plating.

Patti Dodd said she liked seeing all the generations of people out looking at the cars with great interest — from small children to seniors who’ve loved cars all their lives. She noted that every car there has a place in history.

“Every car has its own special story,” Dodd said

Jim Dodd said he appreciated seeing the event come back, and noted that many car shows aren’t free to viewers.

“It’s a real nice event,” Jim Dodd said. “You don’t find a lot of free things these days.”

The Downtown Association and the Napa Valley Cruisers have partnered to put on the event since 1996, though they didn’t hold it for some years early on. The cruisers are a club for classic car lovers — all models pre-1975 are welcome.

Smith said that there used to be cruise car shows in Napa, before he arrived, but they were stopped in the early 90s. When he showed up, in 1996, the car enthusiasts in town were itching for a car show.

“The car guys were really missing the opportunity to do a show and they sort of challenged me to get a car show going,” Smith said. “They teased me that I was in charge of the P's: the permits, the porta-potties and the police.”

Smith added most of the cars each year are from local owners, but a few people come to the shows from Southern California and Arizona, in part because there’s two other car shows that are generally happening near Napa at around the same time.

He said the people who generally show up at the car shows include those who love the cars and know a ton about them, and those who “don’t know squat” but like looking at the cars and hearing stories about the history of the cars from their owners.

“It’s such a nice, laid back family kind of day especially for fathers and sons, I think. A lot of dads I see walking around with their sons or their daughters, pointing out cars,” Smith said. “People really relieve a lot of their life memories at the shows.”

Smith also noted that Michael Phillips, former president of the cruisers car club who used to run the event, just passed away in July, after a long fight with cancer. His wife, Alma Phillips, brought his forest green 1947 Ford Coupe to the Show & Shine on Friday — parked next to her white 1962 Chevy Impala — with a placard celebrating his life.

Phillips said her husband’s participation in the car club had essentially kept him going despite the cancer. She noted that her husband loved the coupe, and had loved to drive around in it and show it off in his day-to-day life.

“This one was his hotrod,“ Phillips said.