Major damage reported from central Napa house fire

Napa Fire said residents of a home in central Napa were able to safely evacuate during a Wednesday afternoon fire that burned two bedrooms and a bathroom.

Firefighters responded shortly after 2 p.m. to a fire on the 2600 block of Adrian Street where flames were visible at the back of a single-story home.

Multiple neighbors reported the fire and evacuated several adjacent residences as a precaution, Napa Fire said.

The blaze apparently started near a rear deck and spread into the house. The cause is under investigation, Napa Fire reported.

Three occupants were forced to find other shelter until the significant damage can be repaired, the fire department said.

No injuries were reported.

WATCH NOW: RESEARCHERS SAY B12 DEFICIENCY AFFECTS UP TO 20% OF PEOPLE

SEE VIDEOS OF SOME OF NAPA COUNTY'S MOST MEMORABLE STORIES IN 2020