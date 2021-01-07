Major damage reported from central Napa house fire

Napa Fire said residents of a home in central Napa were able to safely evacuate during a Wednesday afternoon fire that burned two bedrooms and a bathroom.
Firefighters responded shortly after 2 p.m. to a fire on the 2600 block of Adrian Street where flames were visible at the back of a single-story home.
Multiple neighbors reported the fire and evacuated several adjacent residences as a precaution, Napa Fire said.
The blaze apparently started near a rear deck and spread into the house. The cause is under investigation, Napa Fire reported.
Three occupants were forced to find other shelter until the significant damage can be repaired, the fire department said.
No injuries were reported.
WATCH NOW: RESEARCHERS SAY B12 DEFICIENCY AFFECTS UP TO 20% OF PEOPLE
SEE VIDEOS OF SOME OF NAPA COUNTY'S MOST MEMORABLE STORIES IN 2020
The year in videos: A look at some of Napa County's most memorable stories
Here is what Calistoga looked like after the town was evacuated in September.
One of Napa's largest homeless camps is located just steps from the animal shelter, river trail and OLE Health parking lot. Take a step inside.
The teachers were there. The students were (mostly) ready. But was a first day of school like no other in August, 2020.
Napa sisters Carol Frommelt and Gail Randol pick up trash while they walk the Napa River trail, nearly every other day. They've been doing thi…
Assessing the damage of the Hennessey Fire on Aug. 24 at the communities around Lake Berryessa.
A look back at 2020: Napa Valley Register staff picks their top stories of the year
Members of the Napa Valley Register, St. Helena Star and The Weekly Calistogan news teams look back on their most-memorable stories of 2020.
For me, the most lasting memories of 2020 will inevitably revolve around the forces that overturned what we considered "normal" life until thi…
The most memorable stories I wrote in 2020 range from sweet to sorrowful. Sweet stories included a piece about a Nutella themed hotel, a Napa …
Napa Valley Register reporter Barry Eberling share his most memorable stories of 2020.
On a Sunday in mid-March of this year, I stood watching as Gov. Gavin Newsom announced the coronavirus had arrived in California - and that th…
Here's a look at The Weekly Calistogan Editor Cynthia Sweeney's top five memorable stories from 2020.
Here are five of the stories I most enjoyed telling in 2020, from the firefighters who saved St. Helena to the hard-working families who are b…
Napa Valley Register's online editor Samie Hartley shares some of her favorite stories from 2020.
From the craziest year I've ever experienced, here are five stories that I remember in particular
Is it cliche to say that 2020 has been a year like no other? Yes? Well, it's true anyway. And in my weekly column this year, I got to explore …