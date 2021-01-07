 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Major damage reported from central Napa house fire

Major damage reported from central Napa house fire

{{featured_button_text}}

Napa Fire said residents of a home in central Napa were able to safely evacuate during a Wednesday afternoon fire that burned two bedrooms and a bathroom.

Firefighters responded shortly after 2 p.m. to a fire on the 2600 block of Adrian Street where flames were visible at the back of a single-story home.

Multiple neighbors reported the fire and evacuated several adjacent residences as a precaution, Napa Fire said.

The blaze apparently started near a rear deck and spread into the house. The cause is under investigation, Napa Fire reported.

Three occupants were forced to find other shelter until the significant damage can be repaired, the fire department said.

No injuries were reported.

WATCH NOW: RESEARCHERS SAY B12 DEFICIENCY AFFECTS UP TO 20% OF PEOPLE

SEE VIDEOS OF SOME OF NAPA COUNTY'S MOST MEMORABLE STORIES IN 2020

The year in videos: A look at some of Napa County's most memorable stories

A look back at 2020: Napa Valley Register staff picks their top stories of the year

Members of the Napa Valley Register, St. Helena Star and The Weekly Calistogan news teams look back on their most-memorable stories of 2020.

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Inside the Bowl: a look at a south Napa homeless camp

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News