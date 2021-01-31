Major expansion planned for St. Helena’s experimental Napa Valley redwood grove

ST HELENA — For nature lovers, the city’s redwood grove near the Napa River might be St. Helena’s best-kept secret.

And it’s a secret that might be getting a lot bigger pending city approval of a 10-acre expansion.

“This is a legacy forest that will be here forever,” said project director Paul Asmuth, who came up with the concept and oversaw its first phase along with his wife, Marilyn.

The project converts fallow land south of the Wastewater Treatment Plant into an oxygen factory powered by “trees that sequester more carbon than any tree in the world, and faster,” Asmuth said.

The existing 450 trees were planted on 1.5 acres in 2012, with the authorization of then-Mayor Del Britton. The additional 10 acres would be planted with roughly 3,000 redwoods through a collaboration between the city and the nonprofit Sustainable St. Helena: An Environmental Alliance.

The expansion is contingent upon the final design of upgrades at the Wastewater Treatment Plant, a draft discharge permit, and feedback from regulators that have so far been supportive of the project. Those details could be worked out within the next few months, possibly allowing the first round of plantings to go ahead this spring.