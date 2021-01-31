Major expansion planned for St. Helena’s experimental Napa Valley redwood grove

ST HELENA — For nature lovers, the city’s redwood grove near the Napa River might be St. Helena’s best-kept secret.
And it’s a secret that might be getting a lot bigger pending city approval of a 10-acre expansion.
“This is a legacy forest that will be here forever,” said project director Paul Asmuth, who came up with the concept and oversaw its first phase along with his wife, Marilyn.
The project converts fallow land south of the Wastewater Treatment Plant into an oxygen factory powered by “trees that sequester more carbon than any tree in the world, and faster,” Asmuth said.
The existing 450 trees were planted on 1.5 acres in 2012, with the authorization of then-Mayor Del Britton. The additional 10 acres would be planted with roughly 3,000 redwoods through a collaboration between the city and the nonprofit Sustainable St. Helena: An Environmental Alliance.
The expansion is contingent upon the final design of upgrades at the Wastewater Treatment Plant, a draft discharge permit, and feedback from regulators that have so far been supportive of the project. Those details could be worked out within the next few months, possibly allowing the first round of plantings to go ahead this spring.
The council was effusive in its praise on Tuesday, calling the forest an environmental asset and a valuable educational and mental health resource for youth. Mayor Geoff Ellsworth called it “remarkable.” Councilmember Lester Hardy called it “inspirational.” Councilmember Anna Chouteau called it “incredible.”
“This is the most amazing space,” Chouteau said. “I can’t wait for more people in our community to experience it.”
The city should look for opportunities to plant redwoods wherever possible, Hardy added. “They have always been a part of the Napa Valley.”
Today the gridlike experimental forest stretches as high as 35 feet, with the biggest trees 12-14 inches in diameter. Hummingbirds perch in the canopy, barn owls stalk voles, and coyote pups root through the loamy soil and treat the rubber drip irrigation lines like chew toys.
The forest isn’t open to the public yet, but Asmuth envisions it as a community forest accessible via bike and pedestrian paths.
Bothe-Napa Valley State Park and the Pacific Union College Demonstration and Experimental Forest can be reached by car, “but St. Helena doesn’t have a quiet, peaceful, beautiful forest of its own,” Asmuth said.
Pending final approval, the expanded forest would take shape over the next three years, with 600 trees planted this year, 1,400 in 2022, and 1,000 in 2023.
Part of the forest would be preserved as permanent “Legacy Trees” that could be sponsored by donors.
Other trees would be periodically harvested for timber and replaced with new sprouts. The forest would have an average age of 20 years, based on 20% of the trees being harvested every five years beginning in 20 years.
Once the forest is fully mature with an average tree age of 20 years, it would sequester 288,000 pounds of carbon annually, Asmuth said.
Coast redwoods are hundreds of millions of years old and thrived in North America, Europe and Asia until the last ice age, which limited their range to a narrow strip along the California coast.
The coast redwood genome has six sets of chromosomes and 27 billion base pairs of DNA, making it nine times as genetically complex as a human and the second most complex organism scientists have yet discovered, next to the axolotl salamander.
A native of Florida who became a world-class marathon swimmer, Asmuth has been fascinated by redwoods ever since he attended a swim meet in Santa Clara in 1977.
“My host family took me to Big Basin (Redwoods State Park) in the Santa Cruz Mountains and I just said wow,” Asmuth said. “In Florida trees didn’t get much higher than 100 feet because hurricanes would knock them down. Now I was looking at thousand-year-old trees, 350 feet tall. From then on I just loved these trees.”
