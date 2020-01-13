{{featured_button_text}}

A 73-year-old Napa man sustained major injuries from a collision Saturday morning on Imola Avenue and Penny Lane, the California Highway Patrol reported.

The CHP said Sivaneswari Yoganathan, driving a 2011 Honda CR-Z, made a left turn into a 2016 Dodge Ram pickup truck driven by Jason Yeakey, 39, of Napa.

Yoganathan was taken to Queen of the Valley Medical Center with major injuries, the CHP said. Yeakey was not injured, according to the CHP.

Neither alcohol nor drugs appeared to be a factor, the CHP said. 

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

You can reach City Editor Kevin Courtney at kcourtney@napanews.com or at 707-256-2217. 

0
0
0
4
0

Tags

City Editor

Kevin has been city editor since September 2010. He joined the Register in 1973 as a reporter. He covered Napa City Hall and assorted other beats over the years. Kevin has been writing his Napa Journal column on Sundays since 1989.