Major injury crash of lumber truck blocks Oakville Grade in Napa County, according to CHP

A rural Upvalley road was expected to be blocked for several hours after the major injury crash Monday afternoon of a truck carrying lumber, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash was reported at about 1:40 p.m. and involved a lumber truck that overturned on the Oakville Grade about two miles west of Highway 29, according to Jaret Paulson, spokesperson for the CHP’s Napa bureau. The highway patrol’s air support was called to the scene, along with members of Cal Fire and the Napa County road department, Paulson said.