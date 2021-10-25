 Skip to main content
Major injury crash of lumber truck blocks Oakville Grade in Napa County, according to CHP

Truck crash on Oakville Grade

The crash of a lumber truck Monday blocked the Oakville Grade west of Highway 29 in Napa County.

 California Highway Patrol photo

A rural Upvalley road was expected to be blocked for several hours after the major injury crash Monday afternoon of a truck carrying lumber, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash was reported at about 1:40 p.m. and involved a lumber truck that overturned on the Oakville Grade about two miles west of Highway 29, according to Jaret Paulson, spokesperson for the CHP’s Napa bureau. The highway patrol’s air support was called to the scene, along with members of Cal Fire and the Napa County road department, Paulson said.

A Nixle alert issued by the Napa County Sheriff’s Office just after 2:15 p.m. indicated the Oakville Grade would remain closed until 6 p.m. to clear the truck and lumber debris.

