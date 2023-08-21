A Vallejo man was hospitalized with major injuries Monday morning following a head-on collision Upvalley on Highway 29, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred at about 6:41 a.m. south of Bella Oaks Lane in Rutherford, CHP Sgt. William (Brad) Bradshaw reported. For unknown reasons, a northbound Nissan and a southbound Chevrolet work truck both crossed the center line of Highway 29 before colliding, according to Bradshaw.

The 62-year-old Vallejo resident driving the Nissan, who was alone in the car, suffered major trauma and was taken by American Medical Response ambulance to Providence Queen of the Valley Medical Center, Bradshaw reported.

A 23-year-old man from Pacheco in Contra Costa County was at the wheel of the truck and suffered cuts in the collision, while his front-seat passenger broke an ankle, according to Bradshaw.

Photos: Best of Napa Valley Register's Faces and Places