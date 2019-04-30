One of the city of Napa’s busier roads – Trancas Street between Highway 29 and Jefferson Street – is to be repaved this summer, but new asphalt won’t go down until a pavement-marring sewer project is complete.
The city and Napa Sanitation District are working together to keep ahead of the Measure T curve. The countywide, half-cent road maintenance tax is picking up the pace of paving projects, making coordination between the two agencies more important than ever.
“We certainly don’t want to dig up a newly paved street,” NapaSan General Manager Tim Healy said.
Between the two agencies, this less-than-half-mile stretch of Trancas Street will see a makeover both below and above ground through the summer. Both agencies plan to do most of their work at night to keep traffic flowing on this commercial thoroughfare during the day.
NapaSan in March did a pre-paving reconnaissance of this stretch of Trancas. It sent a mobile device with a camera moving through the 54-year-old sewer lines there. The video feed showed the lines in “heavily deteriorated condition,” an agency report said.
The damaged pipes need to be repaired right away to meet the city's paving schedule.
NapaSan already has a contractor doing sewer repair work across town in the east Imola Avenue area. It will pay about $200,000 to have the contractor excavate at seven to 10 locations on Trancas Street to make spot repairs, as well as feed liners down manholes and pull them through the pipes.
Work is to be completed by July 1, Healy said.
Then it will be the city of Napa’s turn. A $2 million Trancas Street rehabilitation project is to grind the existing pavement down and repave the road, much as was done last year on east Trower Avenue.
This busy stretch of Trancas Street is lined with destinations, including several shopping centers and the U.S. Post Office. John Ferons, City of Napa senior civil engineer, said the intention is to have the paving machine going by the driveways at night.
“We’re going to do our best to facilitate keeping the businesses open during construction for the duration of the project,” Ferons said.
Most of the businesses can be reached through alternative entrances from another street.
This isn’t just to be a repaved replica of the current Trancas Street between Highway 29 and Jefferson Street. It’s to be a new, improved Trancas Street, with a bicycle lane added. Ferons said the room will be created by making more efficient use of the street width and modifying some of the medians.
The city’s Bicycle and Trails Advisory Commission discussed the bicycle project in February. Among other things, it suggested that bicycle signs be added.
Ferons said the Trancas repaving project has yet to be put out to bid, though that is coming up. The goal is to begin work shortly after July 1 for a project that could take about six weeks.