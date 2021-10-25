Make it in Napa survey finds space is generally unaffordable for Napa creatives

A city of Napa survey that aimed to assess housing and space needs for local creatives finds that space in Napa is generally unaffordable for artists and makers.
The city — alongside nonprofits Artspace and PlaceMade — is in the process of analyzing the results of the survey, which closed late last month. Those results will help the city figure out the next step in the city’s Make it in Napa Initiative — which is attempting to eventually find, fund, or build affordable spaces in Napa for local artists, makers, creatives and manufacturers.
The team will then develop an action plan geared to give the city options to support the creative sector in both the short and long term, said Teri Deaver, vice president of Artspace consulting.
“In general we’re really pleased with the response from the local community around this and I think it supports what we’ve been hearing, which is that Napa is unaffordable in terms of housing and in terms of workspace,” Deaver said.
Deaver said the survey received 207 total responses. She added that 86% of respondents said they live in Napa, and 84% said they were interested in some type of affordable space.
“That really shows the people who took the survey are like 'hey, this is something that is of interest to me, it’s something that I need,'” Deaver said.
Sometimes, she said, surveys like this for other projects carried out by Artspace receive a wider regional response from artists and creatives. But this survey ended up very specifically focused on creatives from Napa. Many respondents had either considered leaving Napa or have already left because of the high cost of space, Deaver said.
Deaver said Artspace works to create and preserve affordable spaces for artists and has worked to create 55 real estate development projects across the country. Those projects are predominately live-work spaces for artists and their families, she said, and include the 100-unit Tannery Lofts and the Tannery Arts Center in Santa Cruz.
John Hannaford, a Napa percussionist and artist, said one important aspect of the survey is that it was inclusive and therefore was able to capture a fuller picture of Napa’s local creative industry than it otherwise would have.
Hannaford said he also appreciated that it started from square one and didn’t assume what the interests or needs of local artists are. He said that was an essential step in actually understanding what needs to happen to support local creatives.
And, he said, the projects that might develop from the initiative — like a live-work space — would generate income itself, be self-sustaining and therefore likely not infusions of future investment from the city.
Janis Adams, a glass artist and president of the Art Association Napa Valley, said collection said that, of the organization’s 153 member artists, most are older people. She said the organization would like to diversify in terms of age — the organization provides $1,000 scholarships to local high school seniors, which includes a one-year membership — but young people don’t often stick around because it’s difficult to afford to live in Napa.
Adams also said that several of the member artists live or work outside of Napa because of the cost.
Geoff Hansen, a photographer and director of the Arts Council Napa Valley, said the key to any space the Make it in Napa Initiative comes up with is that it must be affordable.
“New and younger artists just don’t have the money,” Hansen said.
