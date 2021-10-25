Make it in Napa survey finds space is generally unaffordable for Napa creatives

Sometimes, she said, surveys like this for other projects carried out by Artspace receive a wider regional response from artists and creatives. But this survey ended up very specifically focused on creatives from Napa. Many respondents had either considered leaving Napa or have already left because of the high cost of space, Deaver said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Deaver said Artspace works to create and preserve affordable spaces for artists and has worked to create 55 real estate development projects across the country. Those projects are predominately live-work spaces for artists and their families, she said, and include the 100-unit Tannery Lofts and the Tannery Arts Center in Santa Cruz.

John Hannaford, a Napa percussionist and artist, said one important aspect of the survey is that it was inclusive and therefore was able to capture a fuller picture of Napa’s local creative industry than it otherwise would have.

Hannaford said he also appreciated that it started from square one and didn’t assume what the interests or needs of local artists are. He said that was an essential step in actually understanding what needs to happen to support local creatives.