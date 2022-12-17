Making plans? Check out the Napa Valley Register Community Calendar

The Napa Valley Register community calendar includes events submitted by our readers. To list your event in the community calendar, fill out the online form at napavalleyregister.com/forms/nvrcalendar.

SUNDAY, DEC. 18

Winter Faire Marketplace

11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Culinary Institute of America at Greystone, 2555 Main St., St. Helena, hosts a winter faire complete with live music, hot drinks, festive food, cookie decorating and holiday activities for all ages. Tickets are $20-$45. Kids under 5 are free. Info, https://bit.ly/3OeHy4y.

Pet Portraits with Santa

11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Santa will be posing with pups at Milo and Friends Pet Boutique, 1300 First St. (Suite 317), Napa. Info, 707-637-4265.

Merry Meritage Holiday Ice Rink

11 a.m. to 10 p.m. The Meritage Resort and Spa, 875 Bordeaux Way, Napa, hosts its annual holiday ice rink now through January. Admission is $25; discounts available. Open daily through Jan. 8. Info, icerink@mertaigeresort.com.

Sing Napa Valley

7 p.m. Sing Napa Valley presents Handel’s “Messiah” at Napa Methodist Church, 625 Randolph St. Tickets are $30. Info, singnapavalley.org.

‘A Napa Valley Christmas Carol’

2 p.m. A Napa spin on a classic holiday tale. Lucky Penny Productions presents the original musical “A Napa Valley Christmas Carol'' at 1758 Industrial Way, Napa. Tickets are $20-$43. Final performance. Info, luckypennynapa.com.

‘The Nutcracker’

2 p.m. Napa Regional Dance Company presents its 21st annual production of the classic ballet “The Nutcracker” at Napa Valley College, 2277 Napa-Vallejo Highway (Highway 221), Napa. Tickets are $35-$55. Final performance. Info, naparegionaldance.com.

‘Saving Santa’

6:30 p.m. Can the people of Napa Valley save Christmas? Lucky Penny Productions debuts the family musical “Saving Santa'' at 1758 Industrial Way, Napa. Tickets are $20-$36. Final performance. Info, luckypennynapa.com.

Wednesday, Dec. 21

Holiday concert

7 p.m. Kith and Kin, Napa's traditional Celtic band, perform a holiday show at Blue Note Napa, 1030 Main St. Locals get in free with valid ID. Tickets are $5-$10. Info, facebook.com/kithandkinnapavalley.

THURSDAY, DEC. 22

Winter Movie Fest

11:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Families are invited to the Napa Main Library, 580 Coombs St., to watch a marathon of winter and holiday family movies. The movie presentation is available on a first-come, first-served basis. Free admission. Info, napalibrary.org/events.

Menorah Lighting

5 p.m. Chabad of Napa Valley hosts a public menorah lighting at Veterans Memorial Park, corner of Third and Main streets, in downtown Napa. Festivities include live music, holiday crafts, dreidels, latkes and more. Free admission. Info, jewishnapavalley.com.

Cool Yule

7 p.m. Kellie Fuller & the Mike Greensil Trio present the holiday concert Cool Yule – a fun mix of vintage holiday and winter jazz classics – at Blue Note Napa, 1030 Main St. Tickets are $15-$30. Info, bluenotenapa.com.