Making plans? Check out the Napa Valley Register Community Calendar

Sunday, Jan. 22

Napa Lighted Art Festival

6-10 p.m. This free, walkable outdoor experience in downtown Napa features 10 lighted art sculptures and projection artwork on 3 iconic downtown buildings. The installations is on display Monday through Thursday from 6-9 p.m. and Friday through Sunday from 6-10 p.m. Info, donapa.com/lighted-art-festival.

Saturday, Jan. 28

'La Bohème'

7 p.m. Jarvis Conservatory, 1711 Main St., Napa, screens Opera Australia's production of the opera "La Bohème." Tickets are $20. Info, 707-255-5445.

Saturday, Feb. 4

Authors Forum

2 p.m. Authors Vanessa Hua and Margo Candela present their latest novels, "Forbidden City" and "The Neapolitan Sisters" at the Napa AAUW Authors Forum held at the Napa Valley College Performing Arts Center, 2277 Napa Vallejo Highway, Napa. Tickets are $40.

Crab Feed Fundraiser

5-10 p.m. Napa Valley Horsemen's Association hosts its annual crab feed fundraiser at 1200 Foster Road, Napa. Tickets are $85 and include dinner and live music by Salty Dawg. Info, napahorsemen.org.

A Cappella Extravaganza

7 p.m. Uptown Theatre, 1350 Third St., Napa, hosts the 17th annual A Cappella Extravaganza, featuring high school and collegiate a cappella groups, and headliners m-pact. Tickets are $30. Info, napachoir.org.

Saturday, Feb. 18

Comedy

7 p.m. Comedian Jeff Capri performs at Grand Reserve at The Meritage, 850 Bordeaux Way, Napa. Tickets are $32. Info, info@thelaughcellar.com.

Saturday, Feb. 25

Documentary

1 p.m. The Michael Leonardi Foundation hosts a free screening of “Dead On Arrival” – a documentary about fentanyl from filmmakers Dominic Tierno and Christine Wood, at the Yountville Community Center, 6516 Washington St., Yountville. RSVP required. Reserve your seat at eventbrite.com. Info, michaelleonardifoundation.org, 707-815-7744.

Saturday, March 11

Ol' School Dance Party

6:30-10 p.m. The St. Helena Cooperative Nursery School hosts its Ol' School Dance Party benefit fundraiser at Native Sons Hall, 1313 Spring St., St. Helena. Tickets are $65 and include beer, wine, and food along with live music. Info, sthelenacoop.org.

Saturday, April 1

¡Viva Mariachi!

3-7 p.m. Napa Valley College hosts the ¡Viva Mariachi! Festival at its Performing Arts Center, 2277 Napa Vallejo Highway, Napa. This cultural event promotes the rich heritage and traditions of Mexico through Mariachi music and music education. The event features Mariachi de Uclatlán as headlining performers. Tickets are $15. Info, 707-256-7161.