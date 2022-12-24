Making plans? Check out the Napa Valley Register Community Calendar

The Napa Valley Register community calendar includes events submitted by our readers. To list your event in the community calendar, fill out the online form at napavalleyregister.com/forms/nvrcalendar.

Sunday, Dec. 25

Merry Meritage Holiday Ice Rink

11 a.m. to 10 p.m. The Meritage Resort and Spa, 875 Bordeaux Way, Napa, hosts its annual holiday ice rink now through January. Admission is $25; discounts available. Open daily through Jan. 8. Info, icerink@mertaigeresort.com.

Saturday, Jan. 7

It's A Grand Night For Singing

7 p.m. Jarvis Conservatory, 1711 Main St., Napa, hosts the much-loved, time-honored concert series It's A Grand Night For Singing, featuring Bay Area artists. Tickets are $20. Info, 707-255-5445; info@jarvisconservatory.com.

Thursday, Jan. 12

Wellness Class

Noon-4 p.m. Nutritionist Mary Sheila Gonnella hosts New Year, New-trition, New You at Dr. Wilkinson's Backyard Resort & Mineral Springs, 1507 Lincoln Ave., in Calistoga. This three-part series allows participants to discover principles and guidelines for eating healthy. Free admission. Info, DrWilkinsonsPR@glodownead.com.

Saturday, Jan. 14

‘Cézanne - Portraits of a Life’

4 p.m. Jarvis Conservatory, 1711 Main St., Napa shows the documentary “Cézanne - Portraits of a Life” – a film about a man dubbed ‘the father of us all’ by Matisse and Picasso. Tickets are $15. Info, 707-255-5445; info@jarvisconservatory.com.

Thursday, Jan. 19

‘Chinese in Napa Valley’

7 p.m. John McCormick discusses his new book, “Chinese in Napa Valley: The Forgotten Community that Built Napa Valley” at Native Sons Hall, 937 Coombs St., Napa. Tickets are $10-$20. Info, 707-224-1739; info@napahistory.org.