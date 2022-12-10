Making plans? Check out the Napa Valley Register Community Calendar

The Napa Valley Register community calendar includes events submitted by our readers. To list your event in the community calendar, fill out the online form at napavalleyregister.com/forms/nvrcalendar.

SUNDAY, DEC. 11

Veterans Breakfast

8 a.m.-noon. Napa’s American Legion Post 113, 1240 Pearl St. Napa, hosts a “Breakfast at the Post Hall." All veterans and their loved ones are invited. A $7 donation is suggested.

Krampus Holiday Market

11 a.m.-5 p.m. Napa Valley Distillery, 2485 Stockton St., Napa, hosts a holiday market, featuring handmade crafts, taxidermy, dark art, odd jewelry and collectibles for those hard to please people on your naughty or nice list. Krampus will also make an appearance. Info, 707-606-5050.

Merry Meritage Holiday Ice Rink

11 a.m. to 10 p.m. The Meritage Resort and Spa, 875 Bordeaux Way, Napa, hosts its annual holiday ice rink now through January. Admission is $25; discounts available. Open Monday to Friday from 4 to 10 p.m.; and Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Santa visits on Fridays and Saturdays. Holiday hours change on Dec. 17. Info, icerink@mertaigeresort.com.

Chanukah Children's Concert

11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Congregation Beth Shalom of Napa Valley, 1455 Elm St., Napa, hosts Chanukah activities for the whole family, including a Chanukah sing-along and Chanukah cafe. Free admission. Registration recommended. Info, cbsnapa.org/event/chanukah-concert-cafe.

‘A Napa Valley Christmas Carol’

2 p.m. A Napa spin on a classic holiday tale. Lucky Penny Productions presents the original musical “A Napa Valley Christmas Carol'' at 1758 Industrial Way, Napa. Tickets are $20-$43. Performances are held Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 7 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. through its Dec. 18 run. Info, luckypennynapa.com.

‘Saving Santa’

6:30 p.m. Can the people of Napa Valley save Christmas? Lucky Penny Productions debuts the family musical “Saving Santa'' at 1758 Industrial Way, Napa. Tickets are $20-$36. Performances are held Saturdays at 2 p.m., and Sundays and Wednesdays at 6:30 p.m. through its Dec. 18 run. Info, luckypennynapa.com.

FRIDAY, DEC. 16

Chanukah Kick-Off Shabbat

5:30 to 7 p.m. Congregation Beth Shalom of Napa Valley, 1455 Elm St., Napa, hosts its holiday kick-off, including Chanukah songs and delicious Chanukah foods. The celebration also includes prayers and lighting tea lights. Free admission. Registration required. Info, cbsnapa.org/event/chanukah-kick-off-shabbat.html

‘The Nutcracker’

7 p.m. Napa Regional Dance Company presents its 21st annual production of the classic ballet “The Nutcracker” at Napa Valley College, 2277 Napa-Vallejo Highway (Highway 221), Napa. Additional performances are Saturday at 2 and 7 p.m.; and Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets are $35-$55. Info, naparegionaldance.com.

SATURDAY, DEC. 17

Community Oak Planting Day

10 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. Volunteers are invited to plant oak trees, re-introducing native and ecologically important plant species, at the Napa Sanitation property along Sheehy Creek (1500 N. Kelly Road, Napa). The event is hosted by Napa Valley Transportation Authority and the Napa County Resource Conservation District. Open to all ages. Children under 12 need to be with an adult, and all minors will need a waiver signed by an adult. Info, naparcd.org/calendar.

Wreaths Across America

11 a.m. Wreaths Across America will be at Yountville Veterans Home, 260 California Drive, to remember and honor veterans through the laying of remembrance wreaths on the graves of fallen heroes. Free admission. Info, wreathsacrossamerica.org/pages/15556.

Holiday Open House

11 a.m.- 3 p.m. Carolyn Parr Nature Center, 3107 Browns Valley Road, Napa, hosts a holiday open house, featuring craft projects, Christmas goodies and giveaways. Info, 707-255-6465.

Open Air Artisan Faire

11 a.m.-5 p.m. Listen to live music, shop local makers and grab a drink or bite to eat at one of the amazing restaurants at Makers Market - First Street Napa, 1300 First St. Info, 707-253-7222.

A Jolly Good Time

Noon to 2 p.m. Come enjoy some holiday cheer at the American Canyon Library’s annual party, featuring sweets, music, crafts and more. The library is located at 300 Crawford Way. Free admission. Info, napalibrary.org/events.

Ornament Making

Noon to 2 p.m. Bring your friends and family out for a fun ornament making activity at the St. Helena Historic Shopping District on Hunt Avenue and Main Street. Free admission. Info, holidays.sthelena.com.

Jingle Jam

4 p.m. First Christian Church of Napa, 2659 First St, hosts a Christmas party big enough for the whole family. Free admission; reservations recommended. Info, fccnapa.org.

SUNDAY, DEC. 18

Winter Faire Marketplace

11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Culinary Institute of America at Greystone, 2555 Main St., St. Helena, hosts a winter faire complete with live music, hot drinks, festive food, cookie decorating and holiday activities for all ages. Tickets are $20-$45. Kids under 5 are free. Info, https://bit.ly/3OeHy4y.

Pet Portraits with Santa

11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Santa will be posing with pups at Milo and Friends Pet Boutique, 1300 First St. (Suite 317), Napa. Info, 707-637-4265.

Sing Napa Valley

7 p.m. Sing Napa Valley presents Handel’s “Messiah” at Napa Methodist Church, 625 Randolph St. Tickets are $30. Info, singnapavalley.org.

Wednesday, Dec. 21

Holiday concert

7 p.m. Kith and Kin, Napa's traditional Celtic band, perform a holiday show at Blue Note Napa, 1030 Main St. Locals get in free with valid ID. Tickets are $5-$10. Info, facebook.com/kithandkinnapavalley.

THURSDAY, DEC. 22

Winter Movie Fest

11:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Families are invited to the Napa Main Library, 580 Coombs St., to watch a marathon of winter and holiday family movies. The movie presentation is available on a first-come, first-served basis. Free admission. Info, napalibrary.org/events.

Menorah Lighting

5 p.m. Chabad of Napa Valley hosts a public menorah lighting at Veterans Memorial Park, corner of Third and Main streets, in downtown Napa. Festivities include live music, holiday crafts, dreidels, latkes and more. Free admission. Info, jewishnapavalley.com.

Cool Yule

7 p.m. Kellie Fuller & the Mike Greensil Trio present the holiday concert Cool Yule – a fun mix of vintage holiday and winter jazz classics – at Blue Note Napa, 1030 Main St. Tickets are $15-$30. Info, bluenotenapa.com.