Making plans? Check out the Napa Valley Register Community Calendar

Sunday, Jan. 29

Napa Lighted Art Festival

6-10 p.m. This free, walkable outdoor experience in downtown Napa features 10 lighted art sculptures and projection artwork on 3 iconic downtown buildings. The installations is on display Monday through Thursday from 6-9 p.m. and Friday through Sunday from 6-10 p.m. Info, donapa.com/lighted-art-festival.

Saturday, Feb. 4

Authors Forum

2 p.m. Authors Vanessa Hua and Margo Candela present their latest novels, "Forbidden City" and "The Neapolitan Sisters" at the Napa AAUW Authors Forum held at the Napa Valley College Performing Arts Center, 2277 Napa Vallejo Highway, Napa. Tickets are $40.

Crab Feed Fundraiser

5-10 p.m. Napa Valley Horsemen's Association hosts its annual crab feed fundraiser at 1200 Foster Road, Napa. Tickets are $85 and include dinner and live music by Salty Dawg. Info, napahorsemen.org.

Tuesday, Feb. 7

Napa High Alumni Association

11 a.m. The Napa High Alumni Association holds its general meeting at Hop Creek Pub, 3253 Browns Valley Road, Napa. The guest speaker will be Jolene Yee, co-president of the Napa Foundation for Options in Education. She will discuss the planned Mayacamas Charter Middle School. All are invited. Free admission. Info, 707-695-7321; marilynkreid@gmail.com.

Wednesday, Feb. 8

Youth of the Year

6 p.m. Boys & Girls Clubs of Napa Valley hosts its annual Youth of the Year event at the Uptown Theater, 1350 Third St., Napa. This free event is a night of inspiration as the community celebrates the journeys of some incredible Napa Valley youth. Info, begreatnv.org/events/yoy; greg@begreatnv.org; 707-255-8866.

Thursday, Feb. 16

Napa Valley Genealogical Society

1 p.m. Napa Valley Genealogical Society hosts the free virtual presentation The True Story of the 1890 United States Census. Using contemporary accounts and forensic genealogy, researcher Margaret Melaney will unravel the true story of the destruction of the 1890 Census by fire and what's available to replace the records today. To register for the event, visit napagensoc.org and select "The 1890 Census" under Upcoming Events. Info, info@napagensoc.org; 707-252-2252.

Saturday, Feb. 18

Comedy

7 p.m. Comedian Jeff Capri performs at Grand Reserve at The Meritage, 850 Bordeaux Way, Napa. Tickets are $32. Info, info@thelaughcellar.com.

Saturday, Feb. 25

Family Biking Workshop

9-11 a.m. Napa County Bicycle Coalition and McPherson Family Resource Center hosts a free, bilingual family biking workshop at McPherson Elementary School, 670 Yajome St., Napa, to teach children ages 5-12 and their parents/caregivers the kills they need to ride bikes safely and confidently. Space is limited. Sign up at bit.ly/mcphersonFBW. Info, csainato@napabike.org.

Documentary

1 p.m. The Michael Leonardi Foundation hosts a free screening of “Dead On Arrival” – a documentary about fentanyl from filmmakers Dominic Tierno and Christine Wood, at the Yountville Community Center, 6516 Washington St., Yountville. RSVP required. Reserve your seat at eventbrite.com. Info, michaelleonardifoundation.org, 707-815-7744.

Saturday, March 11

Ol' School Dance Party

6:30-10 p.m. The St. Helena Cooperative Nursery School hosts its Ol' School Dance Party benefit fundraiser at Native Sons Hall, 1313 Spring St., St. Helena. Tickets are $65 and include beer, wine, and food along with live music. Info, sthelenacoop.org.

Saturday, April 1

¡Viva Mariachi!

3-7 p.m. Napa Valley College hosts the ¡Viva Mariachi! Festival at its Performing Arts Center, 2277 Napa Vallejo Highway, Napa. This cultural event promotes the rich heritage and traditions of Mexico through Mariachi music and music education. The event features Mariachi de Uclatlán as headlining performers. Tickets are $15. Info, 707-256-7161.