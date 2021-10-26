Malolactic fermentation boosts buttery, creamy characteristics of wine … sometimes

Next time you sip on a buttery Chardonnay, thank malolactic fermentation.
As unglamorous as it sounds, this is an important, months-long component for many winemakers. A type of fermentation that can be either encouraged or blocked, MLF is when tart malic acid is converted to lactic acid, and in the case of wine, often results in a buttery taste.
“Malolactic fermentation is a secondary fermentation that typically occurs after the primary -- or alcoholic -- fermentation has finished,” said Far Niente winemaker Nicole Marchesi.
Most red wines undergo this process, as well as many Chardonnays, but the decision of whether to inhibit or stimulate the phenomena isn’t always clear-cut. For reds, it is sometimes a matter of stabilizing the wine microbiologically. For Chardonnays, though, it is usually about taste.
Notable wineries like J. Moss and Gratus openly discuss how their wines undergo MLF for upwards of 28 months, and some wineries like Freemark Abbey have made the transition from no-MLF to an encouraged MLF process. In the example of Freemark Abbey, veteran vintner Ted Edwards had traditionally avoided MLF in his Chardonnay production. But when Kristy Melton joined the team and made her vintage debut in 2019, she convinced the group to switch things up.
“The machines had less of the technology than they do now for gentle pressing and cooling, and so Ted found the non-malolactic style preserved what natural acidity was in the fruit and it really worked well,” said Melton.
But as Freemark Abbey began buying more Chardonnay from the cooler regions of Napa -- think Los Carneros and Howell Mountain -- the grapes were slightly more acidic and needed that buttery push.
“For Ted and me, it was a collaboration … He'd never made a Chardonnay with MLF, so he was very open to me taking over to do that,” she said.
For Far Niente, though, their winemakers have avoided MLF for nearly 40 years and don’t see that preference changing any time soon. According to winemaker Marchesi, when Gil and Beth Nickel first started making Far Niente Chardonnay, they were inspired by Burgundy and wanted to emulate that style. The couple brought in consultants to pick out equipment and coach them through the logistics, all to help achieve those characteristics.
“One such decision was to intentionally block malolactic fermentation,” she said. “We’ve found that inhibiting MLF allows us to preserve the acidity and freshness, [since] Napa can get really hot compared to other Chardonnay regions and the heat can cause acids in the grapes to decrease quickly.”
Marchesi also said that since they barrel ferment their Chardonnay, it already leans rich and creamy, so retaining the tartness from the malic acid is helpful rather than harmful.
“Making sure we keep a nice clip of acidity on the back end keeps the wine in balance,” she explained. “One of the common by-products of MLF is a compound called diacetyl, and this compound smells and tastes like butter.”
“And while Far Niente’s Chardonnay is rich and has a sense of creaminess, we do not want it to smell or taste like butter.”
Wineries can either introduce bacterial cultures as sachets, or they can isolate their own in-house strain to encourage MLF, according to the Australian Wine Research Institute. Then, by monitoring the concentrations of malic and lactic acid, winemakers can determine when the process is complete and malic acid levels are undetectable.
In addition to these chemical changes, Marchesi also said that MLF often increases a wine’s pH, which results in a softer feeling texture in the end product.
“Because we are already achieving our texture through picking decisions, barrel choices and batonnage, I think MLF would make our wine seem flat and fatiguing,” she said.
“I strongly believe, though, that there are many Chardonnays that are definitely better with MLF,” she continued. “Cooler region Chardonnays with much higher and brighter acidity in the grapes benefit from that softening effect.”
