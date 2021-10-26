Malolactic fermentation boosts buttery, creamy characteristics of wine … sometimes

But as Freemark Abbey began buying more Chardonnay from the cooler regions of Napa -- think Los Carneros and Howell Mountain -- the grapes were slightly more acidic and needed that buttery push.

“For Ted and me, it was a collaboration … He'd never made a Chardonnay with MLF, so he was very open to me taking over to do that,” she said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

For Far Niente, though, their winemakers have avoided MLF for nearly 40 years and don’t see that preference changing any time soon. According to winemaker Marchesi, when Gil and Beth Nickel first started making Far Niente Chardonnay, they were inspired by Burgundy and wanted to emulate that style. The couple brought in consultants to pick out equipment and coach them through the logistics, all to help achieve those characteristics.

“One such decision was to intentionally block malolactic fermentation,” she said. “We’ve found that inhibiting MLF allows us to preserve the acidity and freshness, [since] Napa can get really hot compared to other Chardonnay regions and the heat can cause acids in the grapes to decrease quickly.”

Marchesi also said that since they barrel ferment their Chardonnay, it already leans rich and creamy, so retaining the tartness from the malic acid is helpful rather than harmful.