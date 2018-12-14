The defense lawyer for a Livermore man accused of killing his puppy in Napa says his client, who has plead not guilty, was suffering a mental breakdown at the time of his arrest.
Michael Anthony Parziale, 37, was arrested by the Napa County Sheriff's Office two weeks ago on suspicion of committing a felony charge of animal cruelty. He is accused of causing injuries to his four-month-old Springerdoodle puppy, Lucie, that later led to her death.
Officers found Lucie unresponsive in the back of Parziale's car, which was parked alongside the 7000 block of Silverado Trail. Parziale was later arrested at a nearby property after owners called to report him.
Lucie was soon determined to be alive and was rushed to the Silverado Veterinary Hospital, where the 12-pound, black-and-white puppy later died.
County prosecutor Katie Susemihl and the defense attorney faced Napa County Superior Court Judge Victoria Wood Thursday to review evidence and question witnesses.
Parziale, a 5'7, 145-pound man with short brown hair and a scruffy beard, was led in to the courtroom in a blue sweat suit with an orange shirt peeking out from the collar.
Parziale sat next to his lawyer, Jess Raphael, at a wide rectangular table.
Raphael denounced a media report that Parziale was accused of shooting Lucie. He was presumably referring to an early report from the Napa Valley Register that incorrectly reported the puppy had been shot, though in fact a mistaken caller told authorities that Parziale shot the puppy.
Raphael also criticized court documents filed by the Napa County District Attorney's office that linked Lucie's death to an ex-girlfriend with a similar name.
"There was no connection whatsoever," he said in an interview after the hearing. He said Parziale and his ex hadn't seen each other in a year and a half.
Sheriff's Deputy Justin Monroe told the court he arrived that day to find the driver's side rear door open on Parziale's blue Honda SUV. The car was still running, he said.
Monroe talked to a few people, including a man who called to report Parziale headed north on the Silverado Trail and incorrectly said he shot the dog. Within minutes officers found and arrested Parziale.
What Monroe saw while searching the car for a possible weapon was disturbing.
He saw blood smears and spatters, and what appeared to be feces and tufts of hair from a dog. He also found a combination pocket knife and flashlight tool with the blade open, Monroe said.
Lucie initially appeared to be dead. Her eyes were unresponsive and one was bloodshot, he said. Monroe said he later determined she was alive while searching her body for a gunshot wound. She was struggling to breathe and Sgt. Jon Thompson rushed her to the veterinary hospital.
Photos submitted into evidence showed Parziale had punctures on his right hand. Officers have described those wounds as bite marks.
There was no pool of blood, but spatters and smears. Monroe said he found a tooth in the car.
Monroe said the blood appeared to have been drying for some time, he didn't know how old the feces was, and the photos were taken after the dog had been removed from the car.
Parziale appeared emotional and cried at one point, Monroe said.
Parziale was read his Miranda rights and said he understood, but Monroe stopped trying to communicate with him. Parziale appeared dazed, mumbled his words and spoke about the government and president, Monroe said.
"When you're dealing with mental health and severe breakdowns, things just happen," Raphael said in a post-hearing interview.
Parziale has no criminal record, Raphael said. He graduated from Cal Poly San Louis Obispo with a degree in engineering and worked with Boeing and Bay Area Rapid Transit, Raphael said.
Parziale, whose mother was present at the hearing, has family in the Bay Area and is not a flight risk, Raphael said. He argued Parziale's $250,000 bail was excessive and should be eliminated, and later noted in an interview that the Legislature passed a bill to get rid of cash bail this year.
Parziale should be released from jail under a supervised program that accounts for mental health issues, Raphael told the judge.
Judge Wood agreed to consider the matter and scheduled a Dec. 21 hearing to review Parziale's eligibility for release from jail. She also set a Dec. 27 hearing in which both sides of the case will meet and attempt to come to an agreement in order to avoid trial.