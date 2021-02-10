Man accuses Napa State Hospital staff of sexually abusing him as teen patient in late 1960s

“My whole life changed,” he said of the aftermath of the crash. “All the schooling I had was gone and I was struggling after that. I had a stutter and had to have speech therapy four or five times a week, and I had to learn how to walk again.”

Struggling academically, the boy was enrolled for more than a year at an East Bay boarding school where he was first sexually abused, the court filing states. When his parents could not afford to place their son in a private hospital, they placed him in about 1966 at Napa State, where he said he initially was treated in a locked boys’ ward before being moved into the adolescents’ section 20 months later.

The sexual abuse at Napa State began after that move into the hospital’s teen unit, the plaintiff told the Register. One of the female employees began inviting the boy to her house eight blocks away in east Napa, where the two swam in her above-ground pool. During his fourth or fifth visit, the woman asked if she could go topless, he said.

“And she did, and oh yeah, I enjoyed it – but it got more and more weird as time went on,” recalled the plaintiff. “First she was topless, then she was completely naked, and then she’d say, ‘Don’t you want to go naked?’ I wasn’t sure what to do.