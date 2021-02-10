Man accuses Napa State Hospital staff of sexually abusing him as teen patient in late 1960s

A 65-year-old man has filed suit against at least three unknown and long-ago employees of Napa State Hospital, alleging sexual abuse and forced sterilization when he was a juvenile patient at the mental hospital more than half a century ago.
The lawsuit, filed Jan. 29 in Napa County Superior Court by an accuser identified only as John Doe, targets a female therapist who sexually abused him at her home while he was committed to Napa State starting in the late 1960s. A second woman, a shift supervisor at the mental hospital, also forced the boy to put on girl’s clothing while also abusing him, the complaint states.
In addition, the plaintiff accuses a male physician of anesthetizing him and then performing a vasectomy without his consent.
The accuser is suing the former Napa State staff members through Assembly Bill 218, the 2019 California law that opened a three-year window for victims of childhood sexual abuse to file suit even when for decades-old incidents beyond the statute of limitations, according to Gina Fernandes, spokesperson for the plaintiff’s Oakland-based attorney John Winer. Suits may be filed through AB 218 through the end of 2022.
Ken August, spokesperson for the Department of State Hospitals, said last week the agency had not yet received the complaint and would not comment. Napa State’s juvenile unit was transferred in the mid-1990s to Metropolitan State Hospital, he said.
A case management conference was scheduled for July 8.
In a telephone interview Thursday with the Napa Valley Register, the plaintiff, who left California about 20 years ago and now lives in Illinois, said he began the path to filing his suit in August 2019 after his brother informed him of the state law allowing claims for old sex abuse cases.
“I’m still going through it today; it’s back on the surface,” he said, adding that he had not shared his experiences at Napa State even with his wife of 20 years. “She didn’t know anything about where I went to school because it wasn’t her business, and I wasn’t about to come clean. … I’m talking to you, but tonight I won’t sleep; that’s just what happens when I get involved back in the past.”
Born in 1955, the plaintiff described a pleasant early childhood in the coastal Peninsula town of El Granada, where he enthusiastically took up playing a violin an aunt gifted him for his 3rd birthday.
“I could play violin by sound; no one taught me how to play,” he recalled. “I could play any song I heard on the radio on TV, all on the violin. I was very musically toned; I thought I was going to become a violinist, I really did.”
But according to the plaintiff, his life nearly ended in a head-on collision with a drunk driver around his 7th birthday. Unconscious for nine days and hospitalized for more than three weeks, he suffered a brain injury that initially left him unable to walk, play music or even recognize his mother.
“My whole life changed,” he said of the aftermath of the crash. “All the schooling I had was gone and I was struggling after that. I had a stutter and had to have speech therapy four or five times a week, and I had to learn how to walk again.”
Struggling academically, the boy was enrolled for more than a year at an East Bay boarding school where he was first sexually abused, the court filing states. When his parents could not afford to place their son in a private hospital, they placed him in about 1966 at Napa State, where he said he initially was treated in a locked boys’ ward before being moved into the adolescents’ section 20 months later.
The sexual abuse at Napa State began after that move into the hospital’s teen unit, the plaintiff told the Register. One of the female employees began inviting the boy to her house eight blocks away in east Napa, where the two swam in her above-ground pool. During his fourth or fifth visit, the woman asked if she could go topless, he said.
“And she did, and oh yeah, I enjoyed it – but it got more and more weird as time went on,” recalled the plaintiff. “First she was topless, then she was completely naked, and then she’d say, ‘Don’t you want to go naked?’ I wasn’t sure what to do.
“Then she came up with, ‘It’s my birthday next week, so you can come and lay with me.’ I was 13, a virgin. She showed me how to ‘please a woman,’ as she called it, and she told me what to do. And she’d say, ‘You tell anybody about this and I’ll beat the holy tar out of you.’”
Later encounters at the house took place with other women present, according to the accuser, who said one of the guests also had sex with him over the course of a year – but only while ordering him to wear women’s clothing. Sometimes, he said, the humiliation extended even to his return back to his hospital living quarters.
“A few times she had me go back to the hospital and make me change back in the dorm, so that people could laugh at me, he said last week. “It was like when I got back in school after the car crash and I couldn’t speak in public, because if you asked me to recite my ABC’s I couldn’t even get to D, because I was so scared.”
The complaint filed in Napa court also alleges that another woman working at the hospital took the teen into an on-campus trailer several times to kiss and fondle him, threatening to spank him if he ever spoke of the encounters.
While at Napa State, the youth also was given a vasectomy by a hospital doctor on the pretext of a dental procedure, according to the court filing.
“They convinced me I had bad teeth and said ‘We’re gonna go and do your teeth,’” he told the Register. “When I woke up there were no teeth missing, no stitches in my mouth – but I saw stitches where I go pee, as I said it (at the time).’”
Other unnamed Napa State staff members are accused in the complaint of failing to protect the victim from abuse and allowing employees to be with the patient unsupervised.
Before his release at age 16, the plaintiff said he ran away from Napa State twice, including a four-week departure he spent traversing much of California with a long-haul truck driver. “I felt safer with this guy who was a complete stranger than I did at the hospital, and when I returned, it started up again,” he remembered.
“I started realizing the only time they did this was when I was away from the hospital. It was like opening and closing a door. You opened the door, and they touched me and did things to me at her house. When I got out of her house – nothing; she still knew me, but she didn’t treat me the same way. (At the hospital) I was like a rat on the floor running up her leg, but she was lovey-dovey whenever I was at her house.
“I enjoyed some things at the beginning, but then I realized they were using me. That’s why I ran away, when I realized this was wrong.”
After leaving Napa State and spending six months in a Belmont halfway house, the plaintiff went on to careers as a Bay Area ambulance driver, paramedic, and helicopter search-and-rescue worker before retiring 10 years ago after a bout with lung cancer, he told the Register.
“It’s very hard to go through life (with this secret), and that’s why I couldn’t even talk to my wife of 20 years,” he told the Register. “I was so afraid to let anybody know about my past. It’s always a little relief now, like ‘Wow, I got that off my shoulders.’”
The suit lists a total of 50 anonymous “Roes” as legal counsel determines what workers and supervisors were involved in the alleged abuse, according to Winer, the plaintiff’s attorney. As of Tuesday, it was unknown whether any of the three people singled out in the complaint are still alive, or how long they worked for Napa State.
Founded in 1875, Napa State is one of California’s five state-operated mental hospitals and the only one based in Northern California. In recent decades the 1,255-bed facility on Magnolia Lane has served adult patients sent to the hospital by courts or on conservatorships.
