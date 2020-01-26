The manager of a residential and storage complex near Lake Berryessa was arrested Sunday morning after a confrontation with a tenant, according to the Napa County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies were called to the 7100 block of Berryessa Knoxville Road shortly after 7 a.m., according to Sgt. Bill Djernes. A woman living in one of the manufactured homes at the complex reported that the site manager entered uninvited through her unlocked front door, apparently under the influence of drugs, and also entered her unlocked vehicle before leaving prior to deputies' arrival, Djernes said.
While deputies spoke with the resident, the manager, identified by the Sheriff's Office as 57-year-old Mark Stephen Delater, returned to the home and began yelling obscenities and threatening a deputy, then tried to push his way back toward the woman's home and then toward her vehicle, according to Djernes.
You have free articles remaining.
Delater eventually was handcuffed but continued resisting has he was led into a patrol vehicle, Djernes said. During the drive away from the Lake Berryessa home, he screamed death threats and struck his head on the partition separating him from the front seat, leading the deputy to pull over and call for a state Fish and Wildlife warden to help put Delater into a wrap-style restraint, according to Djernes.
Afterward, Djernes was first admitted to Queen of the Valley Medical Center before being booked into the Napa County jail on suspicion of felony obstruction of peace officers.