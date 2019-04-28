{{featured_button_text}}

A fight at a wedding Saturday night in Pope Valley led to the arrest of a Woodland man, according to the Napa County Sheriff's Office.

The fight broke out in the 5300 block of Pope Valley Road at about 10:45 p.m. and involved two men who did not previously know each other, according to Sgt. Ryan Woolworth. One of the men was cut with a knife but did not suffer a puncture wound, and was briefly taken to Queen of the Valley Medical Center, Woolworth said.

After sheriff's deputies contacted 30-year-old Pablo Cesar Martinez in connection to the incident, he returned to Woodland in Yolo County and turned himself in at the local police department at 2:15 a.m. Sunday, according to Woolworth. Later, Martinez was taken to Napa County and booked into the county jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon.

City of Napa/Town of Yountville Reporter

Howard Yune covers the city of Napa and the town of Yountville. He has been a reporter and photographer for the Register since 2011, and previously wrote for the Marysville Appeal-Democrat, Anaheim Bulletin and Coos Bay (Oregon) World.