A fight at a wedding Saturday night in Pope Valley led to the arrest of a Woodland man, according to the Napa County Sheriff's Office.
The fight broke out in the 5300 block of Pope Valley Road at about 10:45 p.m. and involved two men who did not previously know each other, according to Sgt. Ryan Woolworth. One of the men was cut with a knife but did not suffer a puncture wound, and was briefly taken to Queen of the Valley Medical Center, Woolworth said.
After sheriff's deputies contacted 30-year-old Pablo Cesar Martinez in connection to the incident, he returned to Woodland in Yolo County and turned himself in at the local police department at 2:15 a.m. Sunday, according to Woolworth. Later, Martinez was taken to Napa County and booked into the county jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon.