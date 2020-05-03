Man arrested after police allege he fired flare gun at Napa Walmart worker

A 35-year-old man was arrested Saturday afternoon after firing a flare gun inside the Napa Walmart store, according to police.
Carlos Paulino de Biase was booked into the Napa County jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, robbery, making criminal threats and resisting police. The allegations against de Biase, who has no listed address, stemmed from an incident at about 12:15 p.m. at the Walmart at 681 Lincoln Ave., police reported.
Officers were called to the store after receiving reports that a man had discharged a flare fun at a Walmart employee before fleeing, according to Sgt. Mike Walund. Police found de Biase at the intersection of Lincoln and Soscol avenues west of the store and confronted him at gunpoint before handcuffing him, Walund said.
While at the Walmart, the suspect stole merchandise before threatening to kill a worker, brandishing a flare gun and then firing it, according to Walund, who said the employee was not hit.
After de Biase was taken to the Napa jail, he slipped his handcuffs to the front of his body and then struggled with police officers before they immobilized him with a leg-wrap device and re-handcuffed him, Walund said. De Biase suffered scrapes and cuts to the face and was briefly taken to Queen of the Valley Medical Center before being returned to the jail for booking, according to Walund. No injuries to police were reported.
Most-read police and fire briefs on NapaValleyRegister.com
Here is a roundup of other police and fire reports in Napa County.
APRIL 5: Intruders broke into Fumé Bistro & Bar, stealing alcoholic beverages and other items from the north Napa restaurant, according to…
April 5: A man taken to Queen of the Valley Medical Center was jailed after an altercation with police at the hospital, according to Napa Police.
APRIL 4: A phone call reporting a homicide drew law enforcement officers to a St. Helena home, but turned out to be a hoax, police reported.
FEB. 22: California Highway Patrol reports a man sustained major injuries after trying to cross Highway 29 in Napa on foot.
FEB 23: Three Napa residents were arrested after an early-morning disturbance outside a restaurant, police reported.
FEB. 10: A 20-year-old Napa resident is being held in jail on suspicion of attempted murder after a man was assaulted with a hammer, according…
Feb. 2: A Napa man faces multiple allegations after his pickup truck crashed into parked vehicles in the Westwood neighborhood, according to police.
MARCH 19 -- A Napa woman who received widespread national attention in 2019 after her son paid off the outstanding school lunch debt of his en…
APRIL 26: The Napa Sheriff’s Office says the man shot after a confrontation with deputies was a 24-year-old Napa man.
You can reach Howard Yune at 707-256-2214 or hyune@napanews.com
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.