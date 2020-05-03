Man arrested after police allege he fired flare gun at Napa Walmart worker

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A 35-year-old man was arrested Saturday afternoon after firing a flare gun inside the Napa Walmart store, according to police.

Carlos Paulino de Biase was booked into the Napa County jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, robbery, making criminal threats and resisting police. The allegations against de Biase, who has no listed address, stemmed from an incident at about 12:15 p.m. at the Walmart at 681 Lincoln Ave., police reported.

Officers were called to the store after receiving reports that a man had discharged a flare fun at a Walmart employee before fleeing, according to Sgt. Mike Walund. Police found de Biase at the intersection of Lincoln and Soscol avenues west of the store and confronted him at gunpoint before handcuffing him, Walund said.

While at the Walmart, the suspect stole merchandise before threatening to kill a worker, brandishing a flare gun and then firing it, according to Walund, who said the employee was not hit.