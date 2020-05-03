You are the owner of this article.
Man arrested after police allege he fired flare gun at Napa Walmart worker

Man arrested after police allege he fired flare gun at Napa Walmart worker

Napa Police Car
Register file photo

A 35-year-old man was arrested Saturday afternoon after firing a flare gun inside the Napa Walmart store, according to police.

Carlos Paulino de Biase was booked into the Napa County jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, robbery, making criminal threats and resisting police. The allegations against de Biase, who has no listed address, stemmed from an incident at about 12:15 p.m. at the Walmart at 681 Lincoln Ave., police reported.

Officers were called to the store after receiving reports that a man had discharged a flare fun at a Walmart employee before fleeing, according to Sgt. Mike Walund. Police found de Biase at the intersection of Lincoln and Soscol avenues west of the store and confronted him at gunpoint before handcuffing him, Walund said.

While at the Walmart, the suspect stole merchandise before threatening to kill a worker, brandishing a flare gun and then firing it, according to Walund, who said the employee was not hit.

After de Biase was taken to the Napa jail, he slipped his handcuffs to the front of his body and then struggled with police officers before they immobilized him with a leg-wrap device and re-handcuffed him, Walund said. De Biase suffered scrapes and cuts to the face and was briefly taken to Queen of the Valley Medical Center before being returned to the jail for booking, according to Walund. No injuries to police were reported.

You can reach Howard Yune at 707-256-2214 or hyune@napanews.com

Public Safety Reporter

Howard Yune covers public safety for the Napa Valley Register. He has been a reporter and photographer for the Register since 2011, and previously wrote for the Marysville Appeal-Democrat, Anaheim Bulletin and Coos Bay (Oregon) World.

