Man arrested after reported carjacking attempt in American Canyon

A man who pulled a knife on a driver early Sunday morning was arrested a short distance away and jailed on suspicion of carjacking, according to American Canyon Police.

Officers were sent to the 100 block of Hallmark Lane shortly after midnight after a report of a man drawing a knife on a motorist before fleeing, according to Sgt. Jeff Matlock. Police found and detained DeAngelo Bernard Brown, 29, of Vallejo a half-block away, Matlock said.

Before the attempted carjacking, Brown had entered the backyards of at least two houses on Hallmark Lane and Horizon Way, and one of the homes was found to have the screen ripped on its sliding glass door, according to Matlock.

Brown was booked into the Napa County jail on suspicion of felony carjacking as well as misdemeanor counts of brandishing a weapon, prowling, vandalism and drug intoxication.

You can reach Howard Yune at 707-256-2214 or hyune@napanews.com

