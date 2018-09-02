Napa Police reported the arrest of a driver in connection with a two-vehicle collision early Saturday morning.
The crash occurred at 1 a.m. at Soscol Avenue and Third Street, and involved a 1999 Toyota Avalon sedan and a Ford F-150 pickup, according to Sgt. Todd Shulman. The man at the wheel of the Toyota tried to drive off, but made it only two blocks to Bailey and Third Streets near the Napa Valley Expo before his damaged car broke down and officers were able to detain him, Shulman said.
Two people inside the Ford were treated at the scene for minor injuries but were not hospitalized, according to Shulman.
Police identified the driver of the Toyota as 34-year-old David Patrick Burnside of Napa, who was booked into the Napa County jail on suspicion of causing injury by driving under the influence, leaving the scene of an injury accident and driving with a suspended license.