Napa police (copy)
Register photo

Napa police arrested a man on suspicion of robbery for allegedly taking a cellphone early New Year's Day and punching the owner.

The incident happened at 12:40 a.m. Wednesday at JaM Cellars on First Street. A man said his wife was being photographed or videoed by another person using a cellphone. He grabbed the cellphone and, when approached, punched the owner in the face, Sgt. Todd Shulman said.

The man ran, chased by security guards, who caught and detained him a few blocks away. He still had the cellphone, Shulman said.

Police arrived and arrested Colin Griffin, 33, of South Lake Tahoe on suspicion of strong-arm robbery because no weapon was involved, Shulman said.

