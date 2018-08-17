Napa Police responded Thursday night to a residence on Sommer Street in east Napa on a report of a verbal argument between and male and a female.
Police said they could hear an argument going on, but no one would open the front door.
The home was tied to Edward Joseph McCullough, 47, who had priors for domestic violence and felony resisting arrest, police said. McCullough was also on a court release with a requirement that he stay away from the female victim, police said.
Suspecting that more domestic abuse was occurring, police said they forced entry.
The woman said she knew police were outside and wanted to answer the door, but McCullough threatened to hit her if she did, police said
McCullough was arrested without further incident. He was booked into the Napa County jail for possible charges of false imprisonment, dissuading a witness and violating his court agreement.
As of Friday morning, he was being held on $25,000 bail.