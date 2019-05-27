Napa police arrested a man in connection with a 911 call from a woman who said she had been assaulted at the BottleRock music festival in one of the portable restrooms.
Peterson William Fontes, 42, of Richmond was arrested at 9:20 p.m. Sunday at Napa Valley Expo, site of BottleRock. He is charged with felony penetration by a foreign object, felony vandalism, burglary and misdemeanor peaking while loitering, Napa police reported on Monday.
A woman called 911 at 9:56 p.m. Saturday and said she had been inappropriately touched by a person unknown to her as she used a restroom. Officers found the wall of the restroom had been compromised, allowing the offender to reach the interior, a police press release said.
Police contacted BottleRock security and after a check found several other portable restrooms had been tampered with. Napa police detectives working with the county Sheriff’s Office and District Attorney’s office took over the investigation and reviewed video surveillance.
All of the restrooms that had been tampered with were repaired or replaced. Police and BottleRock officials put a safety plan in place for the final day of the festival on Sunday, the press release said, though it didn’t give details.
At about 9:20 p.m. Sunday, a BottleRock official was checking an area with restrooms and saw a man behind one of the restrooms acting suspiciously. The official confronted the man until Napa police arrived, the press release said.
Police checked the area and found a portable restroom that had been tampered with in a manner consistent with the Saturday incident. Fontes was arrested, interviewed at the Napa Police Department and later booked into county jail.
Anyone who has information on the incident or witnessed related suspicious behavior can contact Detective Brandt Keown at bkeown@cityofnapa.org or 257-9592.