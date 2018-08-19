Napa Police arrested a 49-year-old resident after a reported home burglary Saturday night.
Officers were called at 9:58 p.m. to a residence in the first block of Hoffman Avenue, where a woman had barricaded herself in a bedroom and called 911 after hearing glass breaking and an intruder in the kitchen, according to Sgt. Todd Shulman.
Police arriving at the home set up a perimeter, looked through the windows and saw a man drinking alcoholic beverages and smoking a cigarette in the kitchen, according to Shulman. When the man moved to another room away from view, officers entered the home and found him in a bathroom, where they detained him with help from a patrol dog, Shulman said.
The man, identified as Jeffery Dwayne Scott, was first treated at Queen of the Valley Medical Center before being booked into the Napa County jail for investigation of burglary, vandalism, resisting arrest, and violating a court release agreement.