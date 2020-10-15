Man arrested in connection with assault

Napa police have arrested a man in connection with an assault that took place at a First Street business.

The victim was the only employee in the store when the assault took place on Wednesday. She said a man asked about specific clothing similar to what she was wearing. When she began to assist him with clothing, he grabbed her by the hips, rubbed his hand on the bare skin of her stomach and tried to place his hands under her clothing, police reported.

She grabbed the man’s wrist, pushed him away and screamed. The man ran from the store. Police realized the suspect's description matched a man who was on parole and who had five sexual battery arrests in 10 years, police said.

Officers found the man at the county’s winter shelter after checking with parole to learn his location via GPS. The victim identified him as the assailant, police said.

Officers arrested Thomas Andrew Mutert, a transient, on suspicion of assault, burglary, and false imprisonment, according to the Napa County custody report.

You can reach Barry Eberling at 256-2253 or beberling@napanews.com.

