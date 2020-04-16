Man arrested in connection with home burglary in Napa

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A 24-year-old man was arrested Wednesday after electronic devices were stolen from a Napa home during an overnight break-in, according to police.

The burglary took place about 2 a.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of Jefferson Street, Lt. Chase Haag said in an email. Using footage from a security camera, officers identified the suspect as Isaiah Salvador Garcia and detained him at 5 p.m. in the 100 block of Hartle Court, according to Haag.

Garcia, who has no listed address, was booked into the Napa County jail on suspicion of burglary. Bail was listed at $100,000.

You can reach Howard Yune at 707-256-2214 or hyune@napanews.com

