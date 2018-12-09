A shoplifter swiped clothing and shoes from three stores at the Napa Premium Outlets on Sunday, but was arrested without leaving the premises, according to police.
At 1:13 p.m., officers were sent to the outlet mall at 629 Factory Stores Drive in connection with a shoplifting at the Old Navy store, according to Sgt. Todd Shulman. The store opened Saturday as the shopping center's newest outlet.
Police found Harold Bernard Carter, 51, of Sacramento at another outlet store, detained him and found his car still parked outside, Shulman said.
A vehicle search turned up merchandise taken from Old Navy, Famous Footwear and Gap, according to Shulman, who said the total value exceeded $950, the minimum needed to trigger a felony charge against a suspect.
Carter was booked into the Napa County jail for investigation of felony shoplifting, and also faces a Solano County arrest warrant, Shulman said.