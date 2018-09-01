Napa County sheriff’s officers late Friday caught a man suspected of driving a female to a remote Soda Canyon location, taking her phone and threatening her.
The female, whom he had met on social media, escaped, Sgt. Jon Thompson said. An Uber driver saw her running from the area near Soda Canyon and Soda Springs roads and called 911.
Deputies coming to the area found Anthony James Paulsey of Alamo, age 22, trying to drive away. They arrested him on charges of kidnapping and taking the female’s phone to prevent her from notifying law enforcement. Bail is $250,000, according to the booking log.
The female, who is a juvenile, suffered minor injuries and pain but escaped before she could be seriously harmed. She told sheriff’s deputies that her attacker had threatened her with a knife, Thompson said.