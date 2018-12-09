Police reported the arrest of a Napa man on suspicion of assault stemming from a domestic dispute.
At 4:56 p.m. Saturday, Napa Police officers were called to a report of threats made at a home in the 1500 block of Ash Street, according to Sgt. Todd Shulman. A woman living at the home told officers that during a Nov. 9 argument with her former boyfriend, the man had struck her in the face and thrown her to the ground, then threw grass on her, struck her on the arm with a large flashlight, kicked her in the leg several times and then threatened to kill her, Shulman said.
Police later contacted and detained Peter Leonard Ruggierello, 37, who was booked into the Napa County jail for investigation of felony assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm, as well as domestic violence and making a criminal threat.