Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after assault in American Canyon

A San Rafael man has been jailed without bail on suspicion of attempted murder following an attack at an American Canyon home early Sunday morning, according to police.

At about 4:45 a.m., American Canyon police and fire department paramedics were called to the 100 block of Via Pescara after a report of a "person down" at the home, according to a police news release. Several family members told police of a party that had taken place there earlier in the night, and officers were told to provide security for paramedics because a dispatcher taking the initial call had heard loud voices in the background, police said.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-433-5056 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

A woman at the home was taken by ambulance to Queen of the Valley Medical Center with what officers originally were told was a "ground-level" fall. However, a hospital examination several major injuries inconsistent with a fall, and police began an investigation after hospital staff informed them of the injuries, according to the police statement.

The press release from American Canyon Police did not specify the nature or the extent of the injuries.