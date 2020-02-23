Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after assault in American Canyon

A San Rafael man has been jailed without bail on suspicion of attempted murder following an attack at an American Canyon home early Sunday morning, according to police.
At about 4:45 a.m., American Canyon police and fire department paramedics were called to the 100 block of Via Pescara after a report of a "person down" at the home, according to a police news release. Several family members told police of a party that had taken place there earlier in the night, and officers were told to provide security for paramedics because a dispatcher taking the initial call had heard loud voices in the background, police said.
A woman at the home was taken by ambulance to Queen of the Valley Medical Center with what officers originally were told was a "ground-level" fall. However, a hospital examination several major injuries inconsistent with a fall, and police began an investigation after hospital staff informed them of the injuries, according to the police statement.
The press release from American Canyon Police did not specify the nature or the extent of the injuries.
With assistance from San Rafael Police, American Canyon Police located and detained 54-year-old Fakaofilani Tangitau Akaola, an uncle of the injured woman, who was interviewed by Napa County sheriff's detectives, police reported. The suspect was booked into the Napa County jail, whose online booking log listed his last name as Akaoula.
Akaola's niece remained hospitalized at the Queen on Sunday night, according to police.
