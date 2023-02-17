A 55-year-old man remains hospitalized after being stabbed late Thursday morning in Napa.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

According to Napa Sgt. Pete Piersig, Napa Police and Fire responded to reports of the stabbing near the La Siesta Village mobile home park on Hacienda Drive.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was found in critical condition near the park’s clubhouse and was rushed to Providence Queen of the Valley Medical Center for treatment.

Officers surrounded a nearby trailer where they believed the suspect to be hiding and detained Jordan Manies, 22, without incident.

Manies was processed booked into the Napa County Department of Corrections on suspicion of attempted murder. No bail has yet been set and he remains in jail.

After obtaining a search warrant for the trailer and nearby property, detectives and crime scene personnel recovered several weapons in the trailer including a sword with apparent blood.

On Friday morning, Piersig said the victim was still in serious condition, but expected to survive. The investigation is ongoing.

Photos: Napa Police Department historical images and artifacts Napa Police Department historical images and artifacts Napa Police Department historical images and artifacts Napa Police Department historical images and artifacts Napa Police Department historical images and artifacts Napa Police Department historical images and artifacts Napa Police Department historical images and artifacts Al Elia CJ Dellamadalena George David Secord Napa Police Department historical images and artifacts