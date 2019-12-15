A 34-year-old transient man faces an allegation of attempted rape after an incident early Sunday morning, according to Napa Police.
At about 2 a.m., a woman called police dispatchers saying a male acquaintance she had invited into her apartment in the 500 block of River Glen Drive had tried to sexually assault her, but that she had resisted and forced him out of the apartment, according to Sgt. Todd Shulman. During the incident, the man had thrown a television into a wall, Shulman said.
Officers sent to the residence contacted and detained Reginald Deon Ryan, according to Shulman. Ryan was booked into the Napa County jail on suspicion of attempted forcible rape, sexual battery and false imprisonment.
You have free articles remaining.
Ryan, who has no listed address, also faces an allegation of bringing a controlled substance into a jail after suspected methamphetamine was found with him during booking, Shulman said.
Bail was set at $250,000.