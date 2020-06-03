Man arrested on suspicion of DUI after asking woman to get in his car in Calistoga

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Calistoga police arrested a man on suspicion of DUI and other charges Tuesday after a woman said he asked her to get into his car.

Just before noon, a pedestrian told police she'd been walking along Cedar Street when a man in a gray Honda Civic pulled up, asked her what time it was, and then asked her to get into his car, according to Calistoga Police Chief Mitch Celaya.

Based on her description and a photo she'd taken of the car, Calistoga police stopped the car on Myrtle Street. The driver smelled of alcohol, and an officer found open containers of alcohol in the car, Celaya said.

Jorge Salinas-Reyes, 32, of Santa Rosa was arrested on suspicion of DUI, violation of probation, driving with a suspended license, and three outstanding misdemeanor warrants involving DUI and driving with a suspended license.

Celaya said there was no indication that Salinas-Reyes had tried to coerce the woman to get into his car, but she was "creeped out" by the incident.

Salinas-Reyes was set to be released later on Tuesday with citations and a promise to appear in court.