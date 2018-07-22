A two-vehicle crash Friday night in south Napa led to the arrest of one of the drivers, according to police.
The crash occurred shortly before 10:06 p.m. at Imola and Soscol avenues, according to Sgt. Todd Shulman. A passenger in the one of the vehicles suffered an elbow injury but was not hospitalized, Shulman said.
Misael Molina, a 21-year-old Napa resident who was at the wheel of a Honda Civic involved in the wreck, was given a field sobriety test by officers, and his blood-alcohol percentage was measured at 0.20, 2 1/2 times the legal driving limit, Shulman reported.
Molina was detained and booked into the Napa County jail on suspicion of causing injury by driving under the influence and driving without a license.