A traffic stop early Sunday morning resulted in the arrest of a passenger on suspicion of illegal gun possession, according to American Canyon Police.

Officers stopped a vehicle for a code violation at Donaldson Way and James Road shortly before 12:15 a.m., according to Sgt. Jeff Matlock. A search revealed that one of the occupants, 48-year-old Jaime Fernandez Alvarez of Napa, had a loaded handgun concealed in his waistband, Matlock said.

Fernandez Alvarez was detained and booked into the Napa County jail on suspicion of felony counts including the carrying of a loaded firearm, possessing a concealed firearm, and ammunition possession by a felon, as well as an enhancement for gang membership.

No other occupants in the vehicle were charged, according to Matlock.

