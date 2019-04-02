While American Canyon Police were conducting a traffic stop late Monday night, officers found a loaded handgun in the motorist's car and a meth pipe on his person, police say.
Police stopped a dark Cadillac car just before midnight as it crossed the county line on Fairgrounds Drive, from Flosden Drive in American Canyon, according to a press release sent by the American Canyon Police Department. The officer looked into the car's backseat and saw a silver handgun in a pouch, police say.
The officer instructed the driver, 48-year-old Dennis William Villanueva of American Canyon, to keep his hands on the wheel as he called for backup, police say. Officers found a loaded, unregistered .45 caliber semi-automatic handgun in the car and a meth pipe in Villanueva's pocket, police say.
Villanueva was arrested around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday and booked into the Napa County jail two hours later, jail records show. He was arrested on suspicion of a felony charge related to possessing a concealed firearm, and two misdemeanor charges related to carrying a loaded firearm and drug paraphernalia, jail records show.
He remained in jail as of 8:45 a.m. Tuesday.