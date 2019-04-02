While American Canyon Police were conducting a traffic stop late Monday night, officers found a loaded handgun in the motorist's car and a methamphetamine pipe on his person, police say.
Police stopped a dark Cadillac car just before midnight as it crossed the county line on Fairgrounds Drive, from Flosden Drive in American Canyon, according to the American Canyon Police Department. The officer looked into the car's backseat and saw a silver handgun in a pouch, police say.
The officer instructed the driver, 48-year-old Dennis William Villanueva of American Canyon, to keep his hands on the wheel as he called for backup, police say. Officers found a loaded, unregistered .45 caliber semi-automatic handgun in the car and a meth pipe in Villanueva's pocket, police say.
Villanueva was arrested around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday and booked into the Napa County jail two hours later, jail records show. He was arrested on suspicion of a felony charge related to possessing a concealed firearm, and two misdemeanor charges related to carrying a loaded firearm and drug paraphernalia, jail records show.
He remained in jail as of 8:45 a.m. Tuesday.