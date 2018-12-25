An armed man remains on the loose after he robbed Azteca Market in St. Helena on Sunday, police say.
At 5:15 p.m., the man entered the store at 789 Main Street, according to a press release from the city of St. Helena. He was thin, stood at about 5 feet 5 to 8 inches tall, and wore a black mask, black gloves and an all-black outfit.
He demanded an unspecified amount of money or items, and left the store with a plastic bag containing an unknown amount of money in the change box, according to the St. Helena Police Department. He ran into a nearby neighborhood.
Police set up a perimeter of the area and went house to house, searching homes in the 1200 and 1400 blocks of Grayson Avenue, according to the release. Officers sent out an alert asking residents to shelter in place.
A California Highway Patrol plane aided in the search, and K-9s from St. Helena police and the Sheriff's Office were on scene. Eight officers searched the area, according to the release.
The man has not been found. Anyone with information is asked to contact St. Helena Police at 707-967-2850.