American Canyon Police say a local man attacked and injured his fiancée while her 3-year-old child was in the home, and officers found a concentrated cannabis lab inside while investigating.
Officers headed to a mobile home in the 2500 block of Flosden Road around 4:20 p.m. Tuesday, according to a statement from the American Canyon Police Department. They found a crying, injured woman in front of the home, called paramedics and detained her fiance, 35-year-old Christian Charles Ward of American Canyon, police say. Ward was not injured.
Officers determined the woman had been strangled and had a knife held to her throat, police say. Ward put a pillow to her face while she tried to scream for help and escape, police say.
Upon a search of the home, officers say they found a lab used to manufacture concentrated cannabis, known commonly as hash oil or honey oil. The lab used butane to extract tetrahydrocannabinol, the psychoactive ingredient in cannabis, and such labs have been associated with explosions and fires. The Napa Special Investigations Bureau arrived to investigate and take evidence, police say.
Ward was arrested on suspicion of felony charges related to attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, false imprisonment, domestic violence causing injury and child endangerment, jail records show. He was booked into Napa County jail around 6 p.m., where he remained as of Thursday morning, jail records show.