Napa County District Attorney Allison Haley announced that Donald William Dacus, 50, was denied parole last week at a hearing before the Board of Parole Hearings at the California Medical Facility in Vacaville.
Dacus had pleaded guilty to one count of first degree murder involving the stabbing death of a potential business partner in 1989. He was sentenced to 25 years to life. This was his third parole hearing.
On Dec. 13, 1989, when the victim, Jack Reiley, failed to provide the initial seed money for a business venture, Dacus lured him to an isolated area in Wooden Valley on the pretense of “going for a ride,” the DA's office said.
When they reached a secluded turnout, they got out of the car. Dacus came up behind the victim and slit his throat. After the victim fell to the ground, Dacus stabbed him three times. Afterward, Dacus told a friend, “you know I don’t feel any remorse,” the DA's office said in a news release.
At sentencing, Jack Reiley’s father emphasized the devastating emotional effect of the murder: “The man killed my son. He took my opportunity to tell him how much I loved him.”
Deputy District Attorney Holly Quate appeared at the hearing and argued against release. She emphasized the implausibility of Dacus’ claim that he didn’t plan the murder, his continuing lack of remorse, and his superficial understanding of the effect of his crime on the victim and the victim’s family.
The members of Parole Board agreed that Dacus continues to pose an unreasonable risk of danger to community if he is released. They noted that the unprovoked murder displayed a shocking level of violence.
Board members noted that Dacus had little understanding of the factors that led him to kill. Finally, they underscored the fact that Dacus displayed an “under-developed sense of empathy” for the victim and the surviving family. The Board denied release for at least three years.
Napa's District Attorney’s Office sends a representative to every parole hearing for defendants serving a life sentence for a Napa crime. "The District Attorney's Office believes it is our responsibility to maintain the dignity of our convictions no matter how long ago they were obtained," Haley said in a statement. "We honor victims and there is no period of time that goes by that relieves us of our responsibilities to them."