A Fairfield man is facing 33 years and eight months to life in prison— the maximum possible sentence – after being convicted of raping his occasional girlfriend.
A jury last month convicted Ancieto Landa Alarcon, 47, of felony charges of rape by force, kidnapping to commit robbery, threatening to commit a crime resulting in death, injuring a partner and assault with a deadly weapon.
He was also found to have committed six special allegations, which can be tacked on to charges to enhance a punishment, related to his alleged use of a deadly weapon and the circumstances under which he’s accused of committing the crime.
A judge imposed the maximum sentence at a hearing last week.
Alarcon pleaded not guilty to the charges and allegations, but admitted on the stand to corporal injury and threats, said Andy Rubinger, his public defender. He denied having a weapon, kidnapping or raping his accuser.
Judge Scott Young presided over the trial.
The Napa County District Attorney’s Office accused Alarcon of abusing a woman, who is not named in court records, over the course of their relationship, and kidnapping her in his green mini van, threatening to kill her with a saw and raping her in a dark, desolate area on Feb. 12, 2018.
Agnes Dziadur, who prosecuted the case, said in an email that the DA’s office is grateful that the court imposed the maximum sentence to keep the woman and community safe. She called Alarcon “exceptionally violent and dangerous.”
The woman met Alarcon two months before she came to America through his Facebook page that sought people looking to work in the fields, prosecutors wrote. She accepted his offer to have a sexual, “friends with benefits” relationship and met her at a San Francisco bus station when she arrived in the country, prosecutors wrote.
She said in court records that she acted like a wife, but he acted like a friend and had relationships with other women on Facebook.
Prosecutors laid out disturbing scenes of abuse and violence in court records.
They lived together in a hotel room for more than a year, and Alarcon was violent and verbally abusive, prosecutors wrote. He spat in her face and called her obscene names.
She tried to leave but couldn’t because he held and bruised her arms, prosecutors wrote. She testified that she never called the police because he threatened to keep her documents, ID, passport and visa, and end the relationship and call Immigration to remove her from the country.
Their relationship temporarily ended when Alarcon moved to Fresno, but they remained in contact. They resumed their sexual relationship when Alarcon returned to Fairfield, prosecutors wrote.
They moved in together and things got worse, the woman testified.
The woman said he locked her in the bathroom, assaulted her, hit her and grabbed a knife. He poked himself in the arm and gave her a chance to escape, prosecutors wrote.
She told prosecutors that was the last instance of abuse that occurred before she moved out, but he threatened to kill her and her children and family if she told authorities about the abuse.
Alarcon threatened to capture and torture her in a Feb. 8, 2018 voicemail, prosecutors wrote. They were no longer in a sexual relationship, but she remained “part work and part friends” with him out of fear, she said.
Alarcon said he would pay money he owed her and arranged to meet at the Walmart in American Canyon on Feb. 12, when it was getting dark, prosecutors wrote. She sat down in the front passenger seat of his minivan to discuss the money, and he started driving toward Napa and asking the woman to move back in with him, prosecutors wrote, but she declined.
Alarcon took her to an unknown, dark location with no cars, people, stores or houses nearby, prosecutors wrote. He insulted and swore at her, hit her, would not let her leave, hit her on the back of her head, grabbed her hair and squeezed her throat. He forced her to write a note with black marker that said she went with Alarcon voluntarily, and was robbed and left there, prosecutors wrote.
The abuse continued, and Alarcon grabbed a saw from underneath his seat, put it against the back of her neck and said he had to kill her because he had beaten her too much, prosecutors wrote.
The woman said she didn’t want him to keep hurting her, so she told Alarcon, who was holding the saw, that they could have sex in the car, prosecutors wrote, adding that’s when the rape took place.
But Alarcon saw another car’s lights coming, the woman said. He ran into the driver’s side of the van, and she grabbed her keys and phone, and threw herself onto the hood of the oncoming truck, with her pants and underwear still down, prosecutors wrote.
The driver called the police, who arrived soon after.
Alarcon was arrested by Napa County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Vallejo Police Department officers on Feb. 13, 2018.
Alarcon’s public defender, Rubinger, said he plans to file an appeal.