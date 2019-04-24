A 47-year-old man faces a potential 25-years-to-life sentence in state prison after his conviction for rape Wednesday in Napa County Superior Court, prosecutors announced.
A jury convicted Aniceto Landa Alarcon of forcible rape in connection with an attack on a woman Feb. 12, 2018, District Attorney Allison Haley said in a news release. Alarcon, who has ties to Fairfield and the Central Valley, also was convicted of kidnapping in the course of rape, assault with a deadly weapon, domestic violence and making a criminal threat at the end of a 1 ½-week trial overseen by Judge Scott Young.
Sentencing of Alarcon, who is being held without bail in the Napa County jail, is scheduled for May 22.
The woman had been in a dating relationship with Alarcon that already was marked by violence before he drove her against her will to a remote area off Soscol Creek Road in Napa County and assaulted her, until a passer-by interrupted the attack and called 911, according to Haley. Alarcon was arrested by American Canyon Police officers a day later.