A local man who attempted to kill someone in Napa was denied parole after a Napa County District Attorney's representative testified against his release before a parole board.
Daniel Allan Aitkens, 54, jumped out from behind a tree in 2000 and repeatedly stabbed Felipe Garcia, who was walking home alone in downtown Napa, according to a statement from the District Attorney's office. Garcia was badly hurt but recovered.
Aitkens pled not guilty but was later convicted by a Napa jury of premeditated and deliberated attempted murder, plus allegations related to his use of a deadly weapon and causing serious injury, according to the release. Allegations may be tacked on to charges and enhance a punishment.
He was serving a life sentence plus six years when he attacked a fellow inmate in the Napa County jail. He was convicted of a felony for assaulting someone and inflicting serious injury, and sentenced to another eight years in state prison, according to the release.
Paul Gero, Napa County's assistant district attorney, appeared Wednesday at Aitkens's parole hearing at the Deuel Vocational Institution in Tracy and argued against his release. The board denied release for at least three more years, according to the release.
A spokesperson with the state Department of Corrections could not immediately provide information on any arguments made on Aitkens's behalf during the hearing.