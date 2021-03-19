Man dies after motorcycle crash in north Napa

A man died after a motorcycle crash late Friday afternoon on Salvador Avenue in north Napa, police reported.

Napa's dispatch center began receiving reports of the wreck at 4:06 p.m., Napa Police said in a news release. City police and fire personnel were sent to the 1300 block of Salvador near Jefferson Street, where they found a critically injured man in the roadway.

The motorcyclist was taken to Providence Queen of the Valley Medical Center, where he died, according to police. His identity was not immediately released, pending notification of relatives.

Napa Police's accident reconstruction team was sent to the crash scene, and Salvador Avenue was closed in the area until about 9 p.m.

A preliminary investigation, including accounts from several witnesses, indicates only the motorcycle was involved in the wreck and that speed was a factor, according to police, who said the motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet.

It was not immediately known if alcohol or drugs were factors in the crash.

The investigation is continuing. Anyone with information about the incident, or home surveillance or dashcam video related to the wreck, is asked to contact Officer Josh O'Mary at 707-258-7800 (ext. 5217) or by email at jomary@cityofnapa.org