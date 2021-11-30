 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Man dies in apartment fire in Napa; second person hospitalized

City of Napa Fire Department logo
Register file photo

A 73-year-old Napa man died and a second person was hospitalized with burns after fire broke out in a Napa apartment late Monday night, according to authorities.

At 10:25 p.m., Napa Police were called to a 14-unit apartment complex in the 100 block of Brown Street, where they found a unit engulfed in flames, police said in a news release. Officers began evacuating other units while Napa Fire battled the blaze and removed a man from the building.

The man was taken to Providence Queen of the Valley Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 11:10 p.m., according to Napa County coroner's spokesperson Henry Wofford, who identified the man as Kendall Sherwood Ulrey.

A second person who suffered burns in the fire also was taken to the Queen and was in stable condition as of 9 a.m. Tuesday, police reported.

The fire remains under investigation by the Napa fire and police departments. The Red Cross and Napa County’s fire chaplaincy are assisting apartment residents who were affected by the blaze, police said.

Jacob Songer of Napa's Inferno Guard has some fire prevention tips to protect YOUR home. Are you doing all you can to prevent catastrophe?

Catch up on Napa County's top news stories

In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.

Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register for just $1 for your first 6 months! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!

Wilfred's: Napa gets a Tiki bar

Wilfred's: Napa gets a Tiki bar

  • Updated

Something new in Napa: Wilfred's Lounge, a Tiki-style restaurant and lounge pays tribute to to a family heritage of Napa Valley's Komes' family. 

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

The Sun may be Earth's mysterious extraterrestrial water source

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News