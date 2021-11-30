Man dies in apartment fire in Napa; second person hospitalized

A 73-year-old Napa man died and a second person was hospitalized with burns after fire broke out in a Napa apartment late Monday night, according to authorities.
At 10:25 p.m., Napa Police were called to a 14-unit apartment complex in the 100 block of Brown Street, where they found a unit engulfed in flames, police said in a news release. Officers began evacuating other units while Napa Fire battled the blaze and removed a man from the building.
The man was taken to Providence Queen of the Valley Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 11:10 p.m., according to Napa County coroner's spokesperson Henry Wofford, who identified the man as Kendall Sherwood Ulrey.
A second person who suffered burns in the fire also was taken to the Queen and was in stable condition as of 9 a.m. Tuesday, police reported.
The fire remains under investigation by the Napa fire and police departments. The Red Cross and Napa County’s fire chaplaincy are assisting apartment residents who were affected by the blaze, police said.
