The death of a Napa man Monday morning was the result of an apparent drowning, according to authorities.

Juan Carlos Pena Narez, 60, died after an incident at 8:38 a.m. in the 3100 block of Atlas Peak Road north of the city of Napa, according to Henry Wofford, spokesperson for the Napa County sheriff’s and coroner’s offices.

Few details were available late Tuesday, but Wofford said Pena Narez and one other person are believed to have been on a paddleboat on the property at the time.

The sheriff’s office is continuing to investigate the incident.