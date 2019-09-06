The driver who led a police pursuit after an officer-involved shooting in Vacaville Thursday turned himself in at Queen of the Valley Medical Center in Napa that evening, where it was determined his injuries were non-life threatening, officials say.
An officer's bullet went through Nolan Bell's arm and struck his stomach, said Vacaville Police Lt. Mark Donaldson Thursday night. A detective called Bell's cell phone and encouraged him to turn himself in and seek medical help for his injuries, Donaldson said.
"When the suspect got out (of his car), he was covered in blood," said California Highway Patrol flight officer-paramedic Sean Bouyea, who is based at the Napa County Airport.
The incident began 1 p.m. Thursday when three Vacaville Police Department officers headed to the 700 block of Shady Glen Avenue to conduct a probation search, but found another person in a car parked in front of the home, according to Donaldson and a department Facebook post. The driver was wanted on a felony warrant related to identity theft, fraud and possession of stolen property, police said.
Vacaville Police did not divulge what happened next, but said the encounter ended with an officer firing his gun at Bell, 27. The department is conducting interviews to investigate the use of force, and will review officers' body camera footage, Donaldson said.
Bell sped off in a black Kia Forte and initiated a high-speed police pursuit, police say. Officers lost his car near Pleasants Valley Road and Canyon Road in Vacaville.
Around 4 p.m., Napa Police Department officers began to assist Vacaville police after learning that Bell may have been in the Napa area, said Napa Police Lt. Gary Pitkin.
“We are always up for helping out our law enforcement partners,” Pitkin said.
Vacaville police believe Bell's most recent address is in Davis, but heard that he may have originally been from Napa or had ties to the area, Donaldson said. It's unclear why he chose to go to Napa.
Napa Police requested the assistance of a CHP helicopter to help locate the black Kia, Bouyea said. CHP took off at 4:20 p.m. and arrived over the city soon after.
CHP began to get reports that the car was in front of Queen of the Valley. The chopper flew overhead and officers saw a Napa Police Department officer had pulled over behind the car to make a stop, he said.
CHP came with two paramedics. After landing on a helipad in front of the hospital, they began to provide aid to the man, Bouyea said. Paramedics wheeled him in.
Queen of the Valley spokesperson Christina Harris said Friday the hospital enforced its "code secure" policy, a standard response that involves working with law enforcement and security staff to make certain parts of the hospital more secure. Patients were still permitted to enter and leave during the incident.
Pitkin of Napa Police said the driver presented a traffic hazard during an initial encounter with officers and traffic was briefly stopped on westbound Trancas Street.
Napa officers took him into custody until Vacaville officers could arrive, Donaldson said. It's likely that Bell would be treated at the hospital, then booked into the Solano County jail in Fairfield.
For two agencies that don't normally interact, the Vacaville and Napa police departments worked seamlessly together, Bouye said.
Solano County jail records show Bell had not been booked as of noon Friday.