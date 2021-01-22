Man escapes home invasion robbery, 1 suspect dead

A Santa Rosa man was seriously beaten during a home invasion robbery early Thursday, in which he fought off four attackers, fatally stabbing one of them in the process.

Jedediah Boncutter, 18, of Kelseyville in Lake County, was identified as the suspect who was fatally stabbed in the robbery, reported at a home on West Third Street east of Dutton Avenue at about 2:28 a.m., the Santa Rosa Police Department said.

The victim had invited Oliva Elcock, 19, also of Kelseyville, to his home the morning of the robbery after meeting her online, Santa Rosa Police Sgt. Chris Mahurin said. He declined to elaborate on the context for their meeting.

Soon after she arrived, Elcock asked the man if she could smoke a cigarette outdoors.

As the resident opened a back door, he was rushed by three hooded and masked men, one who was armed with a shotgun, authorities said.

They began to kick and beat the resident while demanding he turn over items from his home, Mahurin said, adding that it was unclear as of Thursday afternoon what items the robbers were seeking.

"We believe she was setting (the meeting) up for the robbery," Mahurin said of Elcock. "She was a participant in the home invasion."