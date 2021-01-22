Man escapes home invasion robbery, 1 suspect dead

A Santa Rosa man was seriously beaten during a home invasion robbery early Thursday, in which he fought off four attackers, fatally stabbing one of them in the process.
Jedediah Boncutter, 18, of Kelseyville in Lake County, was identified as the suspect who was fatally stabbed in the robbery, reported at a home on West Third Street east of Dutton Avenue at about 2:28 a.m., the Santa Rosa Police Department said.
The victim had invited Oliva Elcock, 19, also of Kelseyville, to his home the morning of the robbery after meeting her online, Santa Rosa Police Sgt. Chris Mahurin said. He declined to elaborate on the context for their meeting.
Soon after she arrived, Elcock asked the man if she could smoke a cigarette outdoors.
As the resident opened a back door, he was rushed by three hooded and masked men, one who was armed with a shotgun, authorities said.
They began to kick and beat the resident while demanding he turn over items from his home, Mahurin said, adding that it was unclear as of Thursday afternoon what items the robbers were seeking.
"We believe she was setting (the meeting) up for the robbery," Mahurin said of Elcock. "She was a participant in the home invasion."
As the group continued to beat him, the resident grabbed a knife and used the weapon to stab Boncutter, police said.
The suspect with the shotgun then fired the weapon into the air but the weapon jammed. The victim then took the shotgun and ran to a neighbor's house, where he called police.
Officers arrived to find no one in the home, though the department received a call a short time later about a man who had been dropped off at a local hospital with stab wounds, Mahurin said.
Boncutter was pronounced dead at the medical facility, police said.
The department also received a call from the CHP about a woman found at a single vehicle crash near Highway 12 at Highway 121 by Napa, Mahurin said.
The woman, Elcock, told officers her boyfriend had been stabbed, and the inside of the vehicle was stained with blood, police said.
She was booked into the Sonoma County Jail Thursday afternoon on suspicion of multiple felony counts, including robbery and a gang enhancement, online jail records show.
Authorities have contacted both Elcock and Boncutter about gang-related issues in the past and the pair are suspected norteño gang members, Mahurin said.
The resident injured in the robbery was sent to a local hospital for serious but nonlife-threatening injuries after the assault, Mahurin said.
A search for the two other suspects in the robbery was ongoing as of Thursday afternoon, Mahurin said.
Detectives were canvassing the area of the West Third Street home and planned to reinterview the victim to gather a better description of the suspects and information about how the group arrived and fled, he said.
Anyone with information about the home invasion can reach Santa Rosa investigators at 707-543-3590 or via www.srcity.org/CrimeTips, where information can be shared anonymously.
A reward of up to $2,500 is being offered by the Sonoma County Alliance Community Engagement and Safety Rewards Fund for information leading to the arrest of the suspects involved.
