A 22-year-old Sonoma County man was arrested Thursday afternoon on suspicion of domestic violence and statutory rape felony charges, police say.
Napa Police Department officers responded to the 1200 block of West Street after receiving a report of a male and female fighting. Officers learned the two were a couple, had a 1-year-old child together and the 17-year-old female was five months pregnant.
Hilario Urcino was arrested without incident and taken to Napa County Jail, where he remained as of Friday morning, jail records show.
Police said the woman suffered visible, unspecified injuries. She was treated by the Napa Fire Department and American Medical Response paramedics, and taken to the Queen of the Valley Medical Center. Officers notified her mother and Child Welfare Services, and offered her access to a protective order and domestic violence advocate, police say.